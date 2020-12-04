Official Gheorghita: Vaccination is voluntary, not mandatory

Official Gheorghita: Vaccination is voluntary, not mandatory. President of the National Committee for Coordination of Activities regarding vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, on Friday stated that vaccination is voluntary and not mandatory. "The existence of a vaccine to be approved by all the regulatory authorities at the European level will allow us to be in control of our health again and to return to normality. (...) The vaccination strategy is perfectly compatible with all the recommendations made at the European Union and World Health Organization level. (...) The vaccination campaign and the communication campaign are in full compliance with all the EU recommendations and we have now the duty to carry out a transparent information campaign so that all persons will have information to decide whether to get a vaccine or not. Vaccination is voluntary and not mandatory, it is a right and not an obligation," Gheorghita told a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]