ParliamentaryElections2020/ForMin Aurescu: It's important Romanians in the diaspora vote in both days

ParliamentaryElections2020/ForMin Aurescu: It's important Romanians in the diaspora vote in both days. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Friday sent a message to the Romanians in the diaspora reminding them that they have two days at their disposal to vote in the parliamentary elections so that to avoid crowding. "It's very important for the Romanian citizens who reside or have their domicile abroad to use both the two days to exercise their constitutional right to vote, in order to prevent the possible crowding at the polling stations. In the event that there would be large numbers of people, we have established a streaming mechanism, in the sense that we will signal which are the polling stations in the vicinity with fewer voters, in order to avoid thus the crowding, in the context in which the pandemic poses risks to the people's lives," Aurescu said in the beginning of the government meeting. He also mentioned that, in the diaspora, the actual vote will start on Friday, 8.00 pm, Romania's time, with the opening of the polling stations in New Zealand. There were 748 polling stations organized abroad, by 331 more compared with the parliamentary elections of 2016. "The number of polling stations remained the same as previously announced, even if, out of various reasons, there were 25 polling stations that changed their address or were relocated, most of them in the same locality where initially established. Also important is the fact that we managed to maintain a number of 748 polling stations," Aurescu said. According to him, starting on Thursday, an interactive map of the polling stations abroad will be available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). Also on Thursday a non-stop call centre was activated for the Romanian citizens abroad to get relevant information about the organization and unfolding of the elections. "All the electoral materials have already been sent to the diplomatic and consular missions of Romania abroad, with two exceptions, namely Turkmenistan and Iran, where we had to have them made at the local level, according to the law in force. We also bought all that we need in terms of health protection materials. All polling stations will have such protection materials. Together with the AEP (Permanent Electoral Authority) and the STS (Special Telecommunications Services) we organized training sessions for more than 6,500 persons, who were designated or who can supplement the polling station committees, as presidents, deputies and members. We also sent 42 persons from the ministry headquarters to support the various polling stations," said Aurescu. He also mentioned that MAE, through its diplomatic and consular missions, took steps to obtain derogations in the case of the Romanian citizens who participate in the voting process in such states that have movement restrictions in place. "We prepared the statement models that the Romanian citizens will have to carry with them in the states facing movement restrictions after a certain hour and specific proves to show that they are going to participate in the electoral process. For instance, in Italy, they will need a bona fide statement that they can use to justify their travel to the polling stations. In France also, the embassy made created a model of statement for the Romanian citizens going to the polling stations, which also includes a bona fide statement with the reason for the travel. A similar model of a statement will be needed in Spain, plus the Romanian identity card. In the UK there are no such travel restrictions at this moment, but, again, the embassy there distributed a letter of the laissez passer type for the Romanian citizens. Germany also doesn't have any restrictions on movement in force, at this point, but we trained the diplomatic and consular missions to ensure a rapid flow of the voters and ensure a monitoring and streaming mechanism for the voter flows," said the Minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ParliamentaryElection2020/ Ciolacu: I ask for urgent dismissal of head of Posta Romana The President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, calls for the urgent dismissal of the head of the Posta Romana (Romanian Post). "I call for the urgent dismissal of the Posta Romana head who has not been able to organize circuits so that the decisions made by the (...)



ParliamentaryElection2020/ More than 71k Romanians voted in Diaspora on first day until 18:00 (Romania Time) Over 71,000 Romanians in the Diaspora have cast their vote on Saturday by 18:00 (Romania Time). On the first day of voting abroad, voting has already closed in sections of New Zealand, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, the Philippines, Malaysia, the Republic of Singapore, the (...)



Iohannis: It is outstanding that we have thousands and thousands of volunteers in Romania President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday that it is "an extraordinary thing" that in Romania there are thousands and thousands of volunteers, expressing appreciation and gratitude for their involvement in many activities. The president met, at the Cotroceni Palace, on the occasion of (...)



ParliamentaryElection2020/ Central Electoral Bureau requests Posta Romana for details on votes by mail The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) requested, at Saturday's sitting, the Romanian Post - Posta Romana - SA National Company for more information on the vote expressed by correspondence in the parliamentary election by Romanians in the Diaspora. According to the BEC address, details were (...)



Coronavirus/ Bucharest ranks first in number of SARS-CoV-2 infections since debut of pandemic, followed by Cluj, Iasi Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded so far in Bucharest - 72,434 and in the counties of Cluj - 23,289, Iasi - 21.485, Brasov - 20.309, Timis - 20.253, Prahova - 20.231 and Constanta - 19.118, according to data released on Saturday by the Strategic Communication Group. As many (...)



Coronavirus/ 8,072 new cases recorded, 32,441 test in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 12,186 As many as 8,072 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following 32,441 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. On the territory of (...)



ParliamentaryElection2020/ Over 43,000 Romanians abroad cast their vote until 13:00 hrs (Romania Time) More than 43,000 Romanians voted in the Diaspora, by 13:00 hrs. on Saturday (Romania time), in the parliamentary elections, on the first day of the parliamentary election. Voting in the Diaspora takes place over two days - Saturday and Sunday, between 7:00 and 21:00 (local time), with the (...)

