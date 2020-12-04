Exim Bank US to support strategic investments in Romania to ensure lines of credit of about 7 billion US dollars, says Ambassador Zuckerman



Exim Bank US to support strategic investments in Romania to ensure lines of credit of about 7 billion US dollars, says Ambassador Zuckerman.

The Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, announced on Thursday, during a visit to Portile de Fier [ed.n.- Iron Gate Hydroelectric Power Station], the intention of Exim Bank US to support strategic investments in Romania and to ensure lines of credit of (...)