Ambassador Zuckerman: On December 15, DefMin Ciuca to be awarded most important US civil medal

Ambassador Zuckerman: On December 15, DefMin Ciuca to be awarded most important US civil medal. The Ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, on Friday stated in Calafat that on December 15, the Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, will be awarded the most important civilian medal of the US government – the “Medal for Merit” – for his work as... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]