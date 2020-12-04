ParliamentaryElections2020/President Iohannis: I urge you to vote in large numbers and make your voice heard

ParliamentaryElections2020/President Iohannis: I urge you to vote in large numbers and make your voice heard. President Klaus Iohannis on Friday urged people to come to vote while showing that vote is the strongest instrument at the citizen's hand. "In just two days you are expected to come to the polling stations to decide the direction our country will be heading to in the next four years. In a real democracy vote is the strongest instrument at the citizen's hand. On December 6 you have this huge power that you need to use wisely because the stake is of overwhelming importance. Choose with responsibility, while thinking about the present and the manner in which Romania will look like tomorrow. (...) I urge you to vote in large numbers and make your voice heard," the head of state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]