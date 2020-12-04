|
COVID vaccination in Romania to be scheduled around three main stages
Dec 4, 2020
COVID vaccination in Romania to be scheduled around three main stages.
Anti-COVID vaccination in Romania will be carried on a single online platform and will comprise three main stages, chairman of the national committee in charge with coordinating the vaccination Valeriu Gheorghita said on Friday.
"There are three main stages of vaccination in the vaccination campaign. The first stage is intended for all healthcare workers both public and private, for all social workers in the field of healthcare. The second stage is for people at risk of developing severe forms, vulnerable people, namely people over the age of 65, people known to be chronically ill, regardless of age. The last stage of vaccination will be for the general public. Also, in the second stage, the one for the population at risk, essential workers in the critical infrastructure of the state are included," said Gheorghita told a news conference at the Government House.
He added that all vaccination will entail scheduling on a single platform.
"This platform is under development and will be completed after we have established exactly the vaccination centres in each county. On the platform people can ask for appointment electronically, by phone, or through the family physicians. When they are assigned the initial date of vaccination, the program will be able to allocate the date of the second shot, practically the date for the second shot will be blocked out. All monitoring activity will be performed by registering vaccinations with the National Electronic Vaccination Register, each person will be entered in that data register. The last step is to ensure the safety of the vaccination process, which is to monitor and report post-vaccination adverse reactions. It is important to encourage the identification and reporting of post-vaccination side effects, as they will be recorded," said Gheorghita. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
