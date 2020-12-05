ParliamentaryElection2020/ Until 7:00 Romanian time, over 21,500 Romanians abroad cast their vote

ParliamentaryElection2020/ Until 7:00 Romanian time, over 21,500 Romanians abroad cast their vote. The electoral process in the parliamentary election is under way abroad, where by 7:00 Romanian time on Saturday more than 21,500 Romanians from outside the country voted. According to data published online on the permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) platform, 21,329 voters cast their vote by mail and 273 exercised their right to the polls, with the total number of voters at 7:00 a.m. being 21.602. Constituencies are open from Afghanistan, Armenia, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Cyprus, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Philippines, India, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Malaysia, Republic of Moldova, New Zealand, Russia, Qatar, Oman, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Turkey, Thailand. The first day of foreign voting will continue with the opening of polling stations in the rest of the countries at 7:00 local time. Given the time differences, foreign voting takes place over 59 hours, with the latter to be opened to the Western sections of the United States and Canada. Romanians from outside the country have two days to vote in the parliamentary election, Saturday and Sunday, between 7:00 local time and 21:00 local time, with the possibility of extending the vote until 23:59 at most in cases where there are still voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station or are in line outside the polling station, waiting for the right to vote.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]