|
|
|
Coronavirus/ 8,072 new cases recorded, 32,441 test in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 12,186
Dec 5, 2020
Coronavirus/ 8,072 new cases recorded, 32,441 test in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 12,186.
As many as 8,072 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following 32,441 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday.
These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.
On the territory of Romania, 508,345 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed to date.
As many as 399,207 people were declared cured.
According to the GCS, 4,237,925 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 32,441 were carried out in the last 24 hours - 20,672 based on case definition and medical protocol and 11,679 on request.
Since the last information made by the GCS, the results of four tests processed prior to the last 24 hours have been reported and transmitted by Saturday.
As many as 12,472 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of which 1,280 are in intensive care.
A total of 134 people - 79 men and 55 women - infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 12,186, the Strategic Communication Group informs.
Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 30-39 years, three in the age category 40-49 years, 14 in the age category 50-59 years, 33 in the age category 60-69 years, 45 in the age category 70-79 years and 38 in the category over 80 years.
According to the GCS, all deaths occurred in patients with previous medical record.
In the last 24 hours, the law enforcement staff have applied a number of 5,708 fines worth 897,100 lei, as a result of the violation of the provisions of Law No. 55/2020 on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
ParliamentaryElection2020/ Ciolacu: I ask for urgent dismissal of head of Posta Romana
The President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, calls for the urgent dismissal of the head of the Posta Romana (Romanian Post).
"I call for the urgent dismissal of the Posta Romana head who has not been able to organize circuits so that the decisions made by the (...)
ParliamentaryElection2020/ More than 71k Romanians voted in Diaspora on first day until 18:00 (Romania Time)
Over 71,000 Romanians in the Diaspora have cast their vote on Saturday by 18:00 (Romania Time).
On the first day of voting abroad, voting has already closed in sections of New Zealand, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, the Philippines, Malaysia, the Republic of Singapore, the (...)
Iohannis: It is outstanding that we have thousands and thousands of volunteers in Romania
President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday that it is "an extraordinary thing" that in Romania there are thousands and thousands of volunteers, expressing appreciation and gratitude for their involvement in many activities.
The president met, at the Cotroceni Palace, on the occasion of (...)
ParliamentaryElection2020/ Central Electoral Bureau requests Posta Romana for details on votes by mail
The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) requested, at Saturday's sitting, the Romanian Post - Posta Romana - SA National Company for more information on the vote expressed by correspondence in the parliamentary election by Romanians in the Diaspora.
According to the BEC address, details were (...)
Coronavirus/ Bucharest ranks first in number of SARS-CoV-2 infections since debut of pandemic, followed by Cluj, Iasi
Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded so far in Bucharest - 72,434 and in the counties of Cluj - 23,289, Iasi - 21.485, Brasov - 20.309, Timis - 20.253, Prahova - 20.231 and Constanta - 19.118, according to data released on Saturday by the Strategic Communication Group.
As many (...)
ParliamentaryElection2020/ Over 43,000 Romanians abroad cast their vote until 13:00 hrs (Romania Time)
More than 43,000 Romanians voted in the Diaspora, by 13:00 hrs. on Saturday (Romania time), in the parliamentary elections, on the first day of the parliamentary election.
Voting in the Diaspora takes place over two days - Saturday and Sunday, between 7:00 and 21:00 (local time), with the (...)
ParliamentaryElection2020/ Until 7:00 Romanian time, over 21,500 Romanians abroad cast their vote
The electoral process in the parliamentary election is under way abroad, where by 7:00 Romanian time on Saturday more than 21,500 Romanians from outside the country voted.
According to data published online on the permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) platform, 21,329 voters cast their vote by (...)
|