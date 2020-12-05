ParliamentaryElection2020/ Central Electoral Bureau requests Posta Romana for details on votes by mail

ParliamentaryElection2020/ Central Electoral Bureau requests Posta Romana for details on votes by mail. The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) requested, at Saturday's sitting, the Romanian Post - Posta Romana - SA National Company for more information on the vote expressed by correspondence in the parliamentary election by Romanians in the Diaspora. According to the BEC address, details were requested on the number of mailing documents to voters on dates; number of confirmations of receipt of postal voting documents, by dates; the number of outer envelopes received by the Posta Romana and the number of outer envelopes handed over by the Post Office to the electoral offices for postal voting, on dates. "Considering the provisions of Art. 12 and Art. 14 paragraph (6) of Law 288/2015 regarding the vote by correspondence as well as the modification and completion of Law 208/2015 on the election of the Senate and the chamber of Deputies, as well as for the organisation and functioning of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), with the subsequent modifications and completions, as well as of the Annex 7 to the Government Decision 673/2019 on the vote by correspondence we request you to communicate the following: 1. the number of references to voting documents by correspondence to voters, by dates; 2. the number of confirmations of receipt of voting documents by correspondence, by dates; 3. the number of outer envelopes received by your institution; 4. the number of external envelopes handed over by your institution to the electoral offices for postal voting, on dates", is shown in the address transmitted to the Posta Romana National Company. More envelopes with votes of Romanian citizens in the Diaspora for the parliamentary elections would not have reached the electoral offices.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]