Coronavirus/ Bucharest ranks first in number of SARS-CoV-2 infections since debut of pandemic, followed by Cluj, Iasi.

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded so far in Bucharest - 72,434 and in the counties of Cluj - 23,289, Iasi - 21.485, Brasov - 20.309, Timis - 20.253, Prahova - 20.231 and Constanta - 19.118, according to data released on Saturday by the Strategic Communication Group. As many as 1,667 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following the latest retesting. The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus remains at 6,914 and that of deaths at 127, says the GCS.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Maria Voican)