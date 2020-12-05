ParliamentaryElection2020/ Ciolacu: I ask for urgent dismissal of head of Posta Romana

The President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, calls for the urgent dismissal of the head of the Posta Romana (Romanian Post). "I call for the urgent dismissal of the Posta Romana head who has not been able to organize circuits so that the decisions made by the electoral authorities are respected," the social democrat leader wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday evening. He stresses that "the vote of every Romanian counts and must be protected". "14,000 of the 35,800 postal votes did not reach the AEP (Permanent Electoral Authority). The fault is Posta Romana, whose director is another liberal politruc", claims Marcel Ciolacu.