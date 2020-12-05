ParliamentaryElection2020/ More than 71k Romanians voted in Diaspora on first day until 18:00 (Romania Time)



Over 71,000 Romanians in the Diaspora have cast their vote on Saturday by 18:00 (Romania Time). On the first day of voting abroad, voting has already closed in sections of New Zealand, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, the Philippines, Malaysia, the Republic of Singapore, the Republic of Indonesia, the Kingdom of Thailand, Vietnam and Kazakhstan. Voting is currently continuing in 729 constituencies, after polling stations were also held in the western United States (Los Angeles, Anaheim, Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Altos, Las Vegas, Portland and Seattle) and Canada (Vancouver). Voting stations are open between 7:00 and 21:00 (local hours), with the possibility of extending voting until 23:59 at most in cases where there are still voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station or are in line outside the polling station to enter the polling station. Romanians in the Diaspora vote in this year's parliamentary elections, for the first time in such an election, for two days - Saturday and Sunday. Abroad, 748 polling stations are organized.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Maria Voican)