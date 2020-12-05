Iohannis: It is outstanding that we have thousands and thousands of volunteers in Romania



President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday that it is "an extraordinary thing" that in Romania there are thousands and thousands of volunteers, expressing appreciation and gratitude for their involvement in many activities. The president met, at the Cotroceni Palace, on the occasion of the International Volunteer Day, with SMURD (Medical Emergency, Resuscitation and Extrication Service) volunteers and volunteer medical students at the "Mihai Voda" Fire Department in Bucharest. "I wanted today to meet with a team of exceptional young people who are (...) volunteers. Today is the International Volunteer Day and I want to congratulate those who are here with me today, but also those who are not here today. It is an extraordinary thing that we have thousands and thousands of volunteers in Romania who are involved in many activities. I congratulate everyone today, on Volunteer Day, and express all my appreciation and gratitude for their involvement. They are good examples to follow and even in these weeks and difficult months of pandemic their help has been extremely valuable," the president said. He added that involvement also means turnout. "Also about involvement. We'll talk tomorrow, too. Tomorrow we are called to get involved all of us by voting for the future of Romania. So tomorrow we all go to the polls," Iohannis said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)