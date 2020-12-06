ParliamentaryElections2020/Romania's Embassy in Copenhagen publishes list of documents that can be presented at voting in Denmark, Iceland



Bucharest, Dec 6 /Agerpres/ - The Romanian citizens domiciled in Romania and residing abroad can vote in parliamentary elections only if they present a Romanian identity document and an official document issued by the foreign state regarding the establishment of residence. The Romanian Embassy in Copenhagen has published on its Facebook page the list of documents issued by foreign authorities, which can be presented in order to exercise its right to vote. For Denmark, these documents are: health card; driver's license; residence permit; registration certificate; proof of the right of residence in the form of a certificate. For Iceland, any valid Icelandic documents containing the unique identification number, kennitala, may be presented. The embassy mentions that no vote is taken at the diplomatic mission headquarters. Voting takes place in Copenhagen at the Bella Center. The embassy also points out that polling stations in Aarhus, Odense, Sonderborg and Reykjavik are being held at different addresses ahead of the 2019 presidential election. There are 10 polling stations in Denmark. Romanians in the diaspora vote in this year's parliamentary elections, for the first time in such an election, for two days - Saturday and Sunday. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)