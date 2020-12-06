ParliamentaryElection2020/ Polling stations open nationwide; Romanians elect their MPs

ParliamentaryElection2020/ Polling stations open nationwide; Romanians elect their MPs. Bucharest, Dec 6 /Agerpres/ - Polling stations opened nationwide on Sunday, with more than 18 million voters expected to go to the polls to decide who will represent them in Parliament over the next four years. As many as 18,802 polling stations are organized in the country, with over 1,200 in Bucharest. Voting in the country takes place in a single day - Sunday, from 7:00 to 21:00. At 21:00, the president of the electoral bureau of the polling station declares the voting closed and orders the closure of the polling station. Voters who, at 21:00, are in the polling station, as well as those who are in a row outside this polling station can exercise their right to vote until 23:59 at the latest, receiving order receipt with the polling station's control stamp. Abroad, voting takes place over two days - Saturday and Sunday, with more than 700 polling stations being organized. Senators and deputies are elected by ballot, according to the principle of proportional representation, for a term of four years. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]