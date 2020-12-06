ParliamentaryElections2020/Sunday's election - under sign of pandemic; anti-COVID measures imposed by authorities

ParliamentaryElections2020/Sunday's election - under sign of pandemic; anti-COVID measures imposed by authorities. Bucharest, Dec 6 /Agerpres/ - Voters who go to the polls on Sunday to elect their representatives in the new Legislature are compelled to comply with the special protection measures established by the authorities in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities have established several measures for both citizens who come to the polls and members of polling stations. The measures will also apply during the counting of votes, at the closing of the polls. These measures cover both the wearing of the mask, the disinfection of hands and objects, and the distancing: * the wearing of a protective mask, so as to cover the nose and mouth, by the participants in the electoral process (voters, members of the polling stations, computer operators, accredited persons, candidates, accredited delegates, security staff, technical staff of polling stations, computer scientists, staff of the operative intervention centers for remedying the malfunctions of the computer system for monitoring turnout and preventing illegal voting, members of the hierarchically superior constituency electoral bureau) for the entire period the headquarters of the polling station and in the polling station; * ensuring the physical distancing of at least one meter between the participants in the electoral process; * the periodic disinfection and after each direct contact with other persons of the hands of the participants in the electoral process; * disinfection of polling stations; * establishing, as far as possible, through the care of the mayors, separate entry and exit circuits in the polling station headquarters and in the polling station, as well as their corresponding marking with indicators; * marking, through the care of the mayors, the parking places inside the polling station and outside it, so as to ensure the maintenance of the physical distancing of at least one meter between the participants in the electoral process; * the location, in the polling station and in the polling station, of the vials with disinfectant solution, based on alcohol, for hands, marked accordingly, as well as of the containers where the used masks and gloves will be thrown; * ensuring the technical staff that will measure the temperature of the participants in the electoral process, at the entrance to the polling station and that will guide the voters to the polling station, respectively to the exit from the polling station, so that they spend as little time as possible indoor; * ensuring, through the care of the mayors, the non-contact thermometers and by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the sanitary protection materials, as well as of the disinfectant materials for the polling stations; * the president of the electoral bureau of the polling station or his/her deputy, as the case may be, will ensure that the total number of persons present at the same time in the polling station, except for the voters, will not exceed 15; * the access to the polling station will be staged so that in the ballot box there will be no more than 5 voters present at the same time and the distance of at least one meter between people will be observed; the voters are obliged to disinfect their hands at the entrance and exit of the polling station and the polling station; * the voter will be instructed to position the identity document or the identity document in the support of the computer terminal so that his identification data can be taken over in the Computer System for monitoring the presence of voting and preventing illegal voting; if this is not possible, the computer operator will perform this procedure after which he/she will disinfect his/her hands by applying an alcohol-based disinfectant solution or change his/her gloves; * In order to be identified by the computer operator and by the members of the electoral bureau of the polling station, the voter will be instructed to briefly remove his mask to be identified, at a distance of at least 1.5 m from the computer operator And the members of the electoral bureau of the polling station, and after identification the voter will reposition the mask covering his/her nose and mouth; * the voter will go to the office or desk where the member of the electoral bureau of the polling station is, which will take his/her signature in the electoral list and will position the identity document or the identity document, as the case may be, on the respective office or desk so that touching it by the members of the polling station will not be necessary; * physical contact with the members of the electoral bureau of the polling station will be avoided while the voter signs in the electoral list, when taking over the ballot papers and the stamp with the mention "VOTED". As far as possible, ballot papers, the stamp "VOTED" and pens to be used by voters for signing will be arranged so that the voter can take them alone, without having direct contact with members of the polling station, under their supervision and at their indication; * after exercising the right to vote, the voter will apply alone, at the indication and under the supervision of the members of the electoral bureau of the polling station, the sticker or the stamp with the mention "VOTED", as the case may be, on the identity document or identity document; * the total number of persons who are present at the same time in the polling station, during the counting of votes, may not exceed 20. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ParliamentaryElection2020/ UPDATE BEC - voter turnout 29.80 pct as of 19:00 hrs The turnout in Romania's general election this Sunday was 29.80 percent as of 19:00 hrs, with 5,421,794 people having turned out to the polls, according to data released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). In urban areas, 2,904,483 voters went to the polls and 2,517,311 people cast ballots (...)

