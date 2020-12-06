ParliamentaryElections2020/Iohannis: Dear Romanians, please go vote

ParliamentaryElections2020/Iohannis: Dear Romanians, please go vote. Bucharest, Dec 6 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis made a new appeal regarding Romanians' turnout at the polls and said that every vote counts. "It is extremely important to go to the polls. (...) The elections are not won in the opinion polls, the elections are won in the polling stations and in the meantime it is very clear: every vote counts. Therefore, dear Romanians, today it it very important. Please, go vote," Iohannis said on Sunday after casting his ballot in a polling station at Jean Monnet High School. He said it is an extremely important day. "We have the chance - I would say really historic - to choose a better Parliament, a Parliament that really deals with the problems of Romanians and a Parliament that makes good laws for Romania," Iohannis said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]