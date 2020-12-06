ParliamentaryElections2020/Ciolos: It is time for Parliament to get closer to Romanian society



ParliamentaryElections2020/Ciolos: It is time for Parliament to get closer to Romanian society.

Zalau, Dec 6 /Agerpres/ - The co-chair of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance Dacian Ciolos said on Sunday, in Zalau, at the exit from the polls, that Parliament must get closer to the Romanian society, a reason for which he voted for new people in politics. "I voted again for new people in politics, people who do not want stealing under any form, people who go to Parliament to build and not for privileges, privileges that must be put aside by because it is time to bring the Romanian Parliament closer to the Romanian society and together to make the changes we want. (...) Certainly, after this pandemic, we will have to rebuild Romania and then it is important to rebuild on a healthy basis, to rebuild with honest people and with competent people, to put politics in its place, to work for the people and not to spread in the whole public administration and to direct the national wealth in other directions. For this I hope to have as many Romanians as possible to go to the polls today," said Ciolos. He added that voting was safe. "I think it's worth giving a few tens of minutes or an hour of our life so that in the next four years we can be at peace with ourselves that we have contributed to what is to come," the USR PLUS co-chair said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sebastian Olaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)