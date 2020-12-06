ParliamentaryElections2020/Monica Anisie: I vote for modern Romania

ParliamentaryElections2020/Monica Anisie: I vote for modern Romania. Bucharest, Dec 6 /Agerpres/ - Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie said she voted for a modern Romania on Sunday and urged voters to go to the polls. "I came to the polls early in the morning to vote for a modern Romania, an educated Romania and I invite all Romanian citizens to exercise their fundamental right, namely the right to vote. To come to the polls and vote for Romania's children. It is a very well organized voting by the authorities, there are measures taken in every polling station to prevent SARS-CoV-2 diseases. I hope that all citizens will come to the polls today," she said. Monica Anisie voted at a polling station organized at School no. 46 in Bucharest's Sector 2. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]