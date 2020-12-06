ParliamentaryElection2020 /UPDATE 1 Voter turnout: as of 10:00hrs, EET: 4.97%
Dec 6, 2020
The turnout in Romania's 2020 general election on Sunday as of 10:00hrs EET was 4.97%, meaning 904,647 voters, according to data released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).
In urban areas, 513,063 voters went to the polls and 391,584 in rural areas.
A total of 1,046 voters used the mobile ballot box.
The turnout in Bucharest City was 4.90%: 5.77% in Sector 1; 5.23%, in Sector 2; 4.13% in Sector 3; 5.05% in Sector 4; 4.40% in Sector 5, and 5.33% in Sector 6.
The highest turnout was reported in the counties of Mehedinti - 7.03%; Olt, Teleorman - 6.75% each, and Dambovita - 6.00%; while the lowest was in the counties of Covasna - 3.50%; Vaslui - 3.65% and Bistrita-Nasaud - 3.71%.
A breakdown by county:
* Alba - 4.53%
* Arad - 4.33%
* Arges - 5.62%
* Bacau - 4.53%
* Bihor - 4.99%
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 3.71%
* Botosani - 4.25%
* Brasov - 4.96%
* Braila - 5.51%
* Buzau - 5.75%
* Caras-Severin - 4.47%
* Calarasi - 5.80%
* Cluj - 4.76%
* Constanta - 5.80%
* Covasna - 3.50%
* Dambovita - 6.00%
* Dolj - 5.93%
* Galati - 5.44%
* Giurgiu - 5.92%
* Gorj - 5.75%
* Harghita - 4.18%
* Hunedoara - 5.20%
* Ialomita - 4.81%
* Iasi - 3.96%
* Ilfov - 5.75%
* Maramures - 3.94%
* Mehedinti - 7.03%
* Mures - 4.56%
* Neamt - 4.75%
* Olt - 6.75%
* Prahova - 4.99%
* Satu Mare - 4.12%
* Salaj - 4.60%
* Sibiu - 4.39%
* Suceava - 3.84%
* Teleorman - 6.75%
* Timis - 4.75%
* Tulcea - 5.11%
* Vaslui - 3.65%
* Valcea - 5.40%
* Vrancea - 5.56%.
In the 2016 parliamentary elections, the turnout as of the same hour was 5.27%. AGERPRES (RO- author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)
