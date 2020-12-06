ParliamentaryElection2020 /UPDATE 1 Voter turnout: as of 10:00hrs, EET: 4.97%

ParliamentaryElection2020 /UPDATE 1 Voter turnout: as of 10:00hrs, EET: 4.97%. The turnout in Romania's 2020 general election on Sunday as of 10:00hrs EET was 4.97%, meaning 904,647 voters, according to data released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). In urban areas, 513,063 voters went to the polls and 391,584 in rural areas. A total of 1,046 voters used the mobile ballot box. The turnout in Bucharest City was 4.90%: 5.77% in Sector 1; 5.23%, in Sector 2; 4.13% in Sector 3; 5.05% in Sector 4; 4.40% in Sector 5, and 5.33% in Sector 6. The highest turnout was reported in the counties of Mehedinti - 7.03%; Olt, Teleorman - 6.75% each, and Dambovita - 6.00%; while the lowest was in the counties of Covasna - 3.50%; Vaslui - 3.65% and Bistrita-Nasaud - 3.71%. A breakdown by county: * Alba - 4.53% * Arad - 4.33% * Arges - 5.62% * Bacau - 4.53% * Bihor - 4.99% * Bistrita-Nasaud - 3.71% * Botosani - 4.25% * Brasov - 4.96% * Braila - 5.51% * Buzau - 5.75% * Caras-Severin - 4.47% * Calarasi - 5.80% * Cluj - 4.76% * Constanta - 5.80% * Covasna - 3.50% * Dambovita - 6.00% * Dolj - 5.93% * Galati - 5.44% * Giurgiu - 5.92% * Gorj - 5.75% * Harghita - 4.18% * Hunedoara - 5.20% * Ialomita - 4.81% * Iasi - 3.96% * Ilfov - 5.75% * Maramures - 3.94% * Mehedinti - 7.03% * Mures - 4.56% * Neamt - 4.75% * Olt - 6.75% * Prahova - 4.99% * Satu Mare - 4.12% * Salaj - 4.60% * Sibiu - 4.39% * Suceava - 3.84% * Teleorman - 6.75% * Timis - 4.75% * Tulcea - 5.11% * Vaslui - 3.65% * Valcea - 5.40% * Vrancea - 5.56%. In the 2016 parliamentary elections, the turnout as of the same hour was 5.27%. AGERPRES (RO- author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]