UDMR's Kelemen expecting stability, predictability, fewer unnecessary quarrels from future parliament. National chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said Sunday, after voting, that what he expects from the future parliament is "political stability, predictability and less unnecessary quarrels." "I have voted for a strong representation of our community. I am expecting political stability, political predictability and, of course, an interest on the part of the future parliament in the citizens' issues, and less unnecessary and sterile quarrels. I am expecting a budget, the budget law must be voted on this year, immediately after the inauguration of the government, I am waiting for an extremely well-founded budget in which health, education, investment and jobs will be supported and protected. I am expecting political stability that can do what Romanian society needs, on the one hand, and we can right everything that did not go well during this period, especially in the last year, when the pandemic came upon us, not only upon us, which effects may be felt for years to come," said Kelemen. Kelemen voted on Sunday morning at Carta, Harghita County, his birth place. AGERPRES (RO- author: Gina Stefan, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]