ParliamentaryElections2020/Voter turnout: as of 13:00hrs, EET: 13.85pct

ParliamentaryElections2020/Voter turnout: as of 13:00hrs, EET: 13.85pct. The turnout in Romania's 2020 general election on Sunday as of 13:00hrs EET was 13.85pct, meaning 2,519,896 voters, according to data released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). In urban areas, 1,421,824 voters went to the polls and 1,098,072 in rural areas. As many as 18,207 electors used the mobile ballot box. Turnout in the 2016 parliamentary elections was 16.62pct at 13:00hrs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]