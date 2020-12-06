ParliamentaryElection2020 /Voter turnout: as of 12:00hrs, EET: 10.69%

ParliamentaryElection2020 /Voter turnout: as of 12:00hrs, EET: 10.69%. The turnout in Romania's 2020 general election on Sunday as of 12:00hrs EET was 10.69% , meaning 1,945,354 voters, according to data released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). In urban areas, 1,105,081 voters went to the polls and 840,273 in rural areas. The turnout in Bucharest City was 10.58%: 12.53% in Sector 1; 11.13% in Sector 2; 8.97% in Sector 3; 10.90% in Sector 4; 9.52% in Sector 5, and 11.55% in Sector 6. The highest turnout was reported in the counties Mehedinti - 15.41%, Teleorman - 14.31% and Olt - 14.28%, while the lowest was in the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud - 8.00%, Vaslui - 8, 07%, and Maramures - 8.19%. A breakdown by county: * Alba - 10.09% * Arad - 8.59% * Arges - 12.22% * Bacau - 10.09% * Bihor - 10.46% * Bistrita-Nasaud - 8.00% * Botosani - 9.67% * Brasov - 10.67% * Braila - 11.91% * Buzau - 12.44% * Caras-Severin - 9.10% * Calarasi - 11.78% * Cluj - 10.43% * Constanta - 12.12% * Covasna - 8.61% * Dambovita - 12.28% * Dolj - 13.05% * Galati - 11.40% * Giurgiu - 12.62% * Gorj - 12.58% * Harghita - 10.51% * Hunedoara - 11.05% * Ialomita - 9.99% * Iasi - 8.85% * Ilfov - 12.04% * Maramures - 8.19% * Mehedinti - 15.41% * Mures - 9.82% * Neamt - 10.16% * Olt - 14.28% * Prahova - 10.89% * Satu Mare - 8.56% * Salaj - 9.78% * Sibiu - 9.95% * Suceava - 8.33% * Teleorman - 14.31% * Timis - 9.74% * Tulcea - 10.86% * Vaslui - 8.07% * Valcea - 11.79% * Vrancea - 11.79% In the 2016 parliamentary elections, the turnout as of the same hour was 12.47%. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]