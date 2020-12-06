GCS: 5.231 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania, 134 deaths, 1.289 patients admitted to ICUs; 17.530 tests carried out in the past 24 hours



A number of 5,231 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours as there were 17,530 tests carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.... (...)