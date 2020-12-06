HealthMinTataru: I will definitely get vaccinated; vaccination campaign expected to begin in January



Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Sunday in Husi, Vaslui County, that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Romania will most likely start in January 2021. He added that the first to be vaccinated would be the healthcare workers, and that he will himself get vaccinated. “First are those in (...)