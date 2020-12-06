 
Parliamentary elections 2020: Politicians rush to the polls, encourage voters to cast their ballots. “Electoral process is safe, every vote counts”. Statements from the ballot boxes
Dec 6, 2020

Parliamentary elections 2020: Politicians rush to the polls, encourage voters to cast their ballots. “Electoral process is safe, every vote counts”. Statements from the ballot boxes.

President Iohannis urges Romanians to vote, seize opportunity to choose better Parliament President Klaus Iohannis has reiterated his call on Romanians to cast a ballot in the general election, saying that every vote counts. “It is extremely important to go to the polls. (…) The elections are not (...)

ParliamentaryElection2020/ UPDATE BEC - voter turnout 29.80 pct as of 19:00 hrs The turnout in Romania's general election this Sunday was 29.80 percent as of 19:00 hrs, with 5,421,794 people having turned out to the polls, according to data released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). In urban areas, 2,904,483 voters went to the polls and 2,517,311 people cast ballots (...)

 


