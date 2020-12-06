Parliamentary elections 2020: Politicians rush to the polls, encourage voters to cast their ballots. “Electoral process is safe, every vote counts”. Statements from the ballot boxes



Parliamentary elections 2020: Politicians rush to the polls, encourage voters to cast their ballots. “Electoral process is safe, every vote counts”. Statements from the ballot boxes.

President Iohannis urges Romanians to vote, seize opportunity to choose better Parliament President Klaus Iohannis has reiterated his call on Romanians to cast a ballot in the general election, saying that every vote counts. “It is extremely important to go to the polls. (…) The elections are not (...)