ParliamentaryElection2020/ BEC - voter turnout 19.60pct at 3.00pm. The turnout in the country at the parliamentary elections was, on Sunday, at 3.00 pm, of 19.60pct, i.e. 3,567,107 voters, according to a report of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) . In urban areas, 1,959,722 voters went to the polls, and in rural areas - 1,607,385. A number of 38,759 voters voted by using the mobile ballot box. Turnout in Bucharest was 19.57pct, as follows: 23.86pct in district 1, 20.49pct in district 2, 16.59pct in district 3, 20.08pct in district 4, 17.52pct in district 5 and 21.13pct in district 6. In the 2016 parliamentary elections, turnout in the country at 3.00 pm was 23.67pct. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]