Romania to vaccinate 60%-70% of population in 6 months

Romania to vaccinate 60%-70% of population in 6 months. Some 60-70% of Romania's population could be vaccinated in the first six months after the vaccine becomes available in the country, setting the ground for ending the pandemic, said Valeriu Gheorghita, head of the vaccination campaign unveiling the Sars-CoV-2 vaccination strategy on Friday, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]