Furniture Manufacturer Lemet Invests EUR5.5M in New Production Facility and Store. Romanian-owned Lemet, one of the largest furniture manufacturers in Romania, will build a new production facility on the site of its plant in Brebu, Prahova, to integrate more operations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]