Profi Headed to EUR2B Sales After Over 20% Growth in 2020

Profi Headed to EUR2B Sales After Over 20% Growth in 2020. Retailer Profi, held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, will end the year with almost EUR2 billion (more than 9 billion lei) sales, following more than 20% growth in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]