ParliamentaryElections2020/USR's Barna: Collaboration with AUR within a gov't coalition out of question. Co-chair of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance Dan Barna on Monday ruled out the possibility of a collaboration with the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) political party, within a government coalition, as this party promotes "an extreme conservatism." "Let's see the final results first and then we will take the necessary decision. With respect to AUR, of course, there is no way we enter a government coalition with them," Barna told Digi 24 private television broadcaster. According to him, the electorate of AUR is one "recovered from the former Romania Mare [Greater Romania Party - PRM]," whose "extremist" message gathered support in the context of the current crisis. Dan Barna said that USR PLUS will analyse the result of the elections, with a Congress to be held next spring, following the merger of the two parties. Barna also said he doesn't think of resignation. "I am a fighter and I won't give up, as more as the result last night was one that confirmed us as a modernising force and the force that is fundamentally needed in the next governing," he said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]