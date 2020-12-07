Tennis: Andreea Rosca wins doubles tournament in Antalya (ITF)

Tennis: Andreea Rosca wins doubles tournament in Antalya (ITF). Romanian tennis player Andreea Amalia Rosca has won the ITF doubles tournament in Antalya (Turkey), equipped with prizes worth 15,000 US dollars, but lost the singles final. Rosca and Andreea Prisacariu defeated their opponents, Romanian Cristina Dinu and Ukrainian Viktoria Dema, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6. This is the third title in a doubles event for Andreea Rosca, won in three consecutive weekends, with Ioana Loredana Rosca as her previous partner, in Heraklion (Crete). Andreea Rosca (21, WTA's 484) has also participated in three consecutive singles finals, two of which she won in Heraklion, and another one that she lost, in Antalya, 1-6, 1-6, to Turkish player Ipek Oz. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Vlad Constantinescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]