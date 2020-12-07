ParliamentaryElections2020/Last polling stations close abroad

ParliamentaryElections2020/Last polling stations close abroad. The voting process abroad for the Romanian parliamentary elections ended with the closing of the last polling stations on the West Coast of the United States of America and Canada, at 9.00 pm local time (07.00 am Romania's time). Romanians abroad had two days to vote in this election. After the polls closed in the country on Sunday at 9.00 pm (local hour), the vote in the diaspora continued. The electoral process abroad took place over 59 hours, depending on the time zone differences. A total of 265,490 voters voted outside the country. The highest turnout in the diaspora was recorded in Italy (48,387 voters), the Republic of Moldova (37,632), Spain (33,576), the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (31,507), Germany (30,493), France (11,695 ), according to the online platform of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). There were 748 polling stations organized abroad for the parliamentary elections, and there was also a possibility to vote by mail. Most polling stations were set in Spain (140), Italy (137), Germany (61), the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (50), France (47, plus one in Monaco), the United States (36), the Republic of Moldova (30), Belgium (19), Austria (17), Ireland (16) The Netherlands (15), Greece (11), Denmark (10). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]