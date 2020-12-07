Travel restrictions: Romania updates “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk

Travel restrictions: Romania updates “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Friday, December 4, the “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk. Sweden was reintroduced to the new list, while France was removed, according to local Digi24. The new “yellow list” includes countries such as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]