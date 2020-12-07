Press Release: The British School of Bucharest safety measures taken for on campus learning

Press Release: The British School of Bucharest safety measures taken for on campus learning. One of the most important priorities for the British School of Bucharest remains the well-being and health & safety of all the members of the community and has planned accordingly for them to be as safe as possible on campus. Even though students right now are learning through the Academic (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]