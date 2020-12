IAR Brasov Net Profit Drops Threefold To RON15M, Turnover Falls 28% To RON214M In Jan-Sept 2020

IAR Brasov Net Profit Drops Threefold To RON15M, Turnover Falls 28% To RON214M In Jan-Sept 2020. Romanian state-run aircraft repair and maintenance company IAR Brasov (IARV.RO) ended the first nine months of 2020 with a net profit of RON15 million, threefold lower than in the year-earlier period and its turnover dropped 28% on the year to RON214 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]