S&P Affirms Its BBB-/A-3 Rating On Romania; Outlook Remains Negative

S&P Affirms Its BBB-/A-3 Rating On Romania; Outlook Remains Negative. International rating agency Standard&Poor’s (S&P) affirmed the 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Romania Friday (Dec 4), but the outlook remains negative. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]