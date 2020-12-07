 
December 7, 2020

Dec 7, 2020

ParliamentaryElections2020/BEC - Partial results: Senate - PSD: 29.83pct, PNL: 24.66pct, Chamber - PSD: 29.39pct, PNL - 24.24pct.

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) gathered 29.83 per cent of the votes for Senate in the parliamentary election on Sunday, and 29.39 per cent of the votes for the Chamber of Deputies, while the PNL (National Liberal Party) gathered 24.66 per cent of the votes for the Senate and 24.24 per cent of the votes for the Chamber of Deputies, after the centralization of the votes at the level of the central electoral bureaus in the counties of the minutes from 62.54 per cent of the polling stations.      Ranking third is the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Union and Solidarity) Alliance with 15.44 per cent of the votes garnered in the election for the Senate, and 15.04 per cent won in the election for the Deputies' Chamber, according to the Central Electoral Bureau, for 10.00 am.      The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) got 8.65 per cent of the votes for the Senate and 8.26 per cent of the voted for the Deputies' Chamber, and the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) got 7.57 per cent of the votes for the Senate and 7.42 per cent of the votes for the Deputies' Chamber.      Moreover, the PMP (People's Movement Party) garnered 4.77 per cent of the votes for the Senate and 4.69 per cent of the votes for the Deputies' Chamber, while Pro Romania garnered 4.27 per cent of the votes for the Senate and 4.29 per cent of the votes for the Deputies' Chamber.    The PER (Ecologist Party of Romania) scored 1.25 per cent for the Senate and 1.9 per cent for the Deputies' Chamber, PPU-SL (Humanist Power Party - Social Liberal) scored 1.15 per cent for the Senate and 0.98 per cent for the Deputies' Chamber, and PRM (Greater Romania Party) got 0.61 per cent for the Senate and 0.54 per cent for the Deputies' Chamber. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

