BEC releases official partial results: PSD gathers 29.83 % of the votes in the Senate, 29.39% in the Chamber. PNL gets 24.66% in the Senate, 24.24% in the Chamber of Deputies



The PSD (Social Democratic Party) gathered 29.83 per cent of the votes for Senate in the parliamentary election on Sunday, and 29.39 per cent of the votes for the Chamber of Deputies, while the PNL (National Liberal Party) gathered 24.66 per cent of the votes for the Senate and 24.24... The (...)