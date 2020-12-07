Romania adds more than 3,600 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, half of them in Bucharest



Romania adds more than 3,600 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, half of them in Bucharest.

Romania recorded 3,660 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 517,236 on Monday, December 7, the authorities announced in the daily report. The new cases were recorded out of 8,791 tests carried out over the same period, with 41.63% of the tests returning positive. Half of (...)