UiPath co-founder tops Forbes Romania’s ranking of the richest Romanians

UiPath co-founder tops Forbes Romania’s ranking of the richest Romanians. Daniel Dines, the co-founder of the leading global robotic automation company UiPath, which in 2018 became the first "unicorn" set up by Romanian entrepreneurs, tops the ranking of the richest Romanians in 2020. His fortune is estimated at RON 7.7 billion (some EUR 1.58 billion), according to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]