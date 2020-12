E-INFRA Builds EUR7M Gas-Fueled Power Plant in Campia Turzii

Nova Power & Gas and Electrogrup, members of E-INFRA group, said Monday they started works on a power plant fueled by natural gas, a EUR7 million investment in Campia Turzii, Cluj county.