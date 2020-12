Posta Romana To Deliver Packages For Online Retailer Elefant.ro

Elefant.ro, one of the largest online retailers on the Romanian market, managed by the company Elefant Online, announced that, starting December 7, its customers can pick up the products ordered at the post offices operated by the national postal operator Posta Romana, following a partnership (...)