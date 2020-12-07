BEC partial results (13:00hrs): Senate - PSD: 30.01%, PNL - 25.07%;Chamber - PSD: 29.50%, PNL - 24.64%

BEC partial results (13:00hrs): Senate - PSD: 30.01%, PNL - 25.07%;Chamber - PSD: 29.50%, PNL - 24.64%. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) garnered 30.01% of the votes for the Senate in Sunday's parliamentary elections nationwide and 29.50% for the Chamber of Deputies, whereas the National Liberal Party (PNL) got 25.07% for Senate and 24.64% for the Chamber, after the centralisation of the minutes from 75.10% of the polling stations. Third comes the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Union, Solidarity (USR - PLUS) Alliance which garnered 15.10% for the Senate and 14.76% for the Chamber, according to the briefing of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) regarding the data collected as of 13:00hrs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]