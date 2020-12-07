UPDATE GCS: 3,660 new COVID-19 cases; tests processed in last 24 hours - 8,791

UPDATE GCS: 3,660 new COVID-19 cases; tests processed in last 24 hours - 8,791. A number of 3,660 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 8,791 tests processed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. These are cases that have not had previously a positive test, the GCS says. In Romania, 517,236 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed so far. A total of 409,121 people were declared cured. According to the GCS, to date, 4,264,272 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 8,791 were performed in the last 24 hours - 6,532 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 2,259 upon request. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]