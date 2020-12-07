BEC partial results (13:00hrs): Senate – PSD: 30.01%, PNL – 25.07%;Chamber – PSD: 29.50%, PNL – 24.64%

BEC partial results (13:00hrs): Senate – PSD: 30.01%, PNL – 25.07%;Chamber – PSD: 29.50%, PNL – 24.64%. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) obtained 30.01% of the votes for the Senate cast in Sunday’s parliamentary elections nationwide and 29.50% for the Chamber of Deputies, while The National Liberal Party (PNL) garnered 25.07% for the Senate and 24.64% for the Chamber of Deputies, the Central (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]