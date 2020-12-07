GCS: 3.660 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 registered in Romania in the last 24 hours



GCS: 3.660 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 registered in Romania in the last 24 hours.

A number of 3,660 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 8,791 tests processed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. These are cases that have not had previously a positive test, the GCS says. In (...)