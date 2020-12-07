Wheelchair skiing: Five slopes in Romania receive chairs for people with motor disabilities

Five ski slopes in Romania received chairs that can be used for skiing by people with disabilities. The chairs were donated by Caiac Smile Association, which fitted the wheelchairs. The slopes Icoana in Cavnic, Feleacu in Cluj, Cheile Gradistei, Poiana Brasov, and Vatra Dornei will have one (...)