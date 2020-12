Laptaria cu Caimac Bonds Start Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange Tuesday

Laptaria cu Caimac Bonds Start Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange Tuesday. Bonds issued by Agroserv Mariuta, the dairy processor Laptaria cu Caimac, will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange Tuesday, December 8, under the ticker symbol MILK25E. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]