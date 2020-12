Euroins Romania Gross Underwritings Grow 4% YoY To Nearly RON1B In Jan-Sept 2020

Euroins Romania Gross Underwritings Grow 4% YoY To Nearly RON1B In Jan-Sept 2020. Insurance company Euroins Romania, held by Bulgarian Eurohold Group, reported gross underwritings of 402 million Bulgarian levs (nearly RON1 billion) in January-September 2020, 4% higher than 386 million levs (RON961 million) in the same period of 2019, per a report of Eurohold (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]